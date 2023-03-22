Police seize 280 carton boxes of IMFL, nab two

March 22, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CUDDALORE

In a major haul, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) police seized 280 carton boxes containing more than 3,600 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled in a container lorry from Puducherry and arrested two persons in this connection. The arrested were identified as Kathiri, 30, a Nepalese national, residing in Krishna Garden in Chennai, and the lorry owner Pakalavan, 48, of Thavalakuppam in Puducherry.

Acting on a tip-off, a team was conducting vehicle checks at the Alpettai check post on Tuesday evening, when they intercepted a container lorry from Puducherry. Police said about 280 carton boxes of IMFL worth ₹10 lakh were found concealed beneath fish crates in the vehicle.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the duo was smuggling the contraband to Chennai. They were arrested and remanded to custody. A case has been registered.