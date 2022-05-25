Police search Puducherry railway station

Police officials searching bags of passengers at the Puducherry railway station on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

May 25, 2022 18:36 IST

They were informed that contraband items were being smuggled on trains

The police on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection at the railway station here following information that contraband items were being smuggled to the Union Territory on trains.

A team, led by Vamseedhar Reddy, Superintendent of Police, Coastal Security and in charge of the Anti-Narcotics Wing, searched the Bhubaneswar Express. However, it could seize only small quantities of banned tobacco items from migrant workers.

“We got information on the smuggling of ganja. But we could only seize a few quantities of tobacco items. The products were seized, and we are examining the case,” Mr. Reddy said.

He said that so far this year, the police had registered more than 35 cases for the sale of ganja and other narcotic substances in Puducherry. Law enforcement agencies were working in coordination with other departments to curb the sale of drugs. The police were also working in coordination with the Tourism Department to prevent the spread of the drug menace, he said.