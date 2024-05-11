ADVERTISEMENT

Police rope in college authorities to tackle drug menace

Published - May 11, 2024 11:54 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

IGP Ajith Kumar Singla addressing a meeting of college representatives convened by police. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Representatives of around 40 higher educational institutions in Puducherry have attended a meeting recently convened by the police to plan strategies for tackling drug menace in college campuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative staffs, lecturers, wardens and members of the anti-narcotic cell in schools and colleges attended the closed door meeting held on Friday evening.

The police have requested the representatives of the institutions to share vital information related to use and sale of ganja and other narcotic substances in their campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have sought their cooperation in tackling use and sale of drugs inside college campus. We have told them to inform us about those involved in drug abuse and sale. If we are given information about those using drugs inside the campus, we can even consider treating them as victims. In case police make any seizure from the campus, the students would be treated as accused only,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Chaitanya said that the meeting was part of the efforts of the police to work with educational institutions to curb the sale of ganja.

In the recent months, several college students, including those pursuing medicine, were caught for drug abuse and also for their involvement in sale of ganja. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Ajith Kumar Singla, Joint Director of School Education V. G Sivagami and SPs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US