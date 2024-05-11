Police rope in college authorities to tackle drug menace

Representatives of around 40 higher educational institutions in Puducherry have attended a meeting recently convened by the police to plan strategies for tackling drug menace in college campuses.

Administrative staffs, lecturers, wardens and members of the anti-narcotic cell in schools and colleges attended the closed door meeting held on Friday evening.

The police have requested the representatives of the institutions to share vital information related to use and sale of ganja and other narcotic substances in their campus.

“We have sought their cooperation in tackling use and sale of drugs inside college campus. We have told them to inform us about those involved in drug abuse and sale. If we are given information about those using drugs inside the campus, we can even consider treating them as victims. In case police make any seizure from the campus, the students would be treated as accused only,” Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya told The Hindu.

Mr. Chaitanya said that the meeting was part of the efforts of the police to work with educational institutions to curb the sale of ganja.

In the recent months, several college students, including those pursuing medicine, were caught for drug abuse and also for their involvement in sale of ganja. The meeting was attended by Inspector General of Police Ajith Kumar Singla, Joint Director of School Education V. G Sivagami and SPs.