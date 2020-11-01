Police recruitment process put on hold in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

01 November 2020 01:03 IST

Complaints were received about certain changes, says Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi

The much-awaited police recruitment process in Puducherry could be delayed as Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has directed Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, who is also the Home Secretary, to keep in abeyance the recruitment till certain concerns are addressed.

In a note dated October 28, Ms. Bedi said she had received complaints about certain changes made in the recruitment process. As per the guidelines notified on August 20, 2018, the physical test should be conducted in the digital/biometric mode. Now, it had been changed to the manual mode.

Also, in the outlying regions of the U.T., the physical standards test and the endurance test were not possible due to the non-availability of swimming pools and 400-metre tracks, the note said.

Advertising

Advertising

“The recruitment process should be fair, transparent and strictly as per approved and notified rules. Changes, if any, will have serious repercussions leading to litigation in the court. So, the process of recruitment shall be kept in abeyance till decisions are taken by the competent authority on the above issues,” Ms. Bedi said in the internal note.

The Chief Secretary had been directed to submit the concerned files to the Lt. Governor immediately, the note said.

In a message to presspersons on Friday, the Lt. Governor said the Recruitment Department would now prepare a revised schedule for the physical standard test, the physical efficiency test and the written test. The schedule would be communicated to the candidates.

According to a senior police officer, the recruitment process was set to commence on November 4. The government was planning to recruit 390 police constables, 12 radio technicians and 29 deck handlers.

The recruitment cell had found 13,951 applicants from a total of 16,335 applicants eligible for the physical efficiency test for the constable posts. As many as 229 candidates were found eligible for the physical test for the radio technician posts from among the 254 applications received.

Also, the recruitment cell found 588 candidates eligible for the test for the deck handler posts. The cell was planning to start the physical endurance test from November 4, said an official.

The Chief Minister’s Office said a file was sent to the Lt. Governor addressing all the concerns raised by her on Friday. “The software firm selected for the digital tests did not turn up citing the COVID-19 situation. So we have decided to go ahead with the recruitment process manually with the NIC team extending support,” an official told The Hindu.

The recruitment process for the jail warder posts was conducted manually with the support of the NIC (National Informatics Centre). Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy had in his clarification stated that a team of senior officials could be appointed to monitor the manual physical test for the constabulary and other posts, the official said.