Police recruitment process postponed in Puducherry

The order follows a direction from the L-G to keep the procedure in abeyance

The Police Department has postponed its recruitment process in Puducherry.

In a release, Officer on Special Duty, Police Department, D. Raghunathan said, “The physical standard test and physical efficiency test for the recruitment to the posts of police constable, radio technician and deck handler in the Police Department is postponed due to administrative reasons.”

The revised schedule will be intimated to the candidates in due course. Candidates were told not to come to the test venue on the date fixed as per the schedule given in the admit card.

Candidates may visit the website https://recruitment.py.gov.in for updates, the release said. The department had initiated the process to start the tests from November 4.

However, last week, Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi issued a note directing the Chief Secretary to keep the recruitment process in abeyance.

Her direction was based on a few complaints she had received about certain changes made in the recruitment process. As per the guidelines notified on August 20, 2018, the physical test should be conducted in digital/biometric mode. But recently it was changed to manual mode.

Also, in the outlying regions of the Union Territory, the physical standards test and endurance tests were not possible due to the non-availability of swimming pools and 400 m tracks, the note said.

In response to her directive, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy submitted a file to the Lt. Governor contending the necessity to hold the recruitment process as per schedule.

He had been maintaining for a few days that the recruitment rules were changed to conduct the tests manually after the firm appointed for the digital recruitment process refused to participate.