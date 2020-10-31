Police recruitment process likely to be delayed

The much-awaited police recruitment process could be delayed as Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi has directed Chief Secretary Ashwani Kumar, who is also the Home Secretary, to keep in abeyance the recruitment till certain concerns are addressed.

In an note issued on October 28, Ms. Bedi said she had received complaints about certain changes made in the recruitment process. As per the guidelines notified on 20 August, 2018, the physical test should be conducted in digital/bio-m.etric mode. Now it had been changed to manual mode.

Also, in the outlying regions of Union Territory, physical standards test and physical endurance tests were not possible due to non-availability of swimming pools and 400 metre tracks, the note said.

“The recruitment process should be fair, transparent and strictly as per approved and notified rules. Changes if any will have serious repercussions leading to litigation in the court. So, the process of recruitment shall be kept in abeyance till decisions are taken by the competent authority on the above issues,” Ms. Bedi said in the internal note.

The Chief Secretary had been directed to submit the concerned files to the Lt. Governor immediately, the note said.

In a message to media on Friday, the Lt Governor said the recruitment department will now prepare a revised schedule for physical standard test, physical efficiency test and written test. The schedule will be communicated to the candidates.

According to a senior police official, the recruitment process was set to commence on November 4. The government was planning to recruit 390 police constables, 12 radio technicians and 29 deck handlers.

The recruitment cell had found 13, 951 applicants from a total of 16,335 applicants eligible for physical efficiency tests for the post of police constable post. As many as 229 candidates were found eligible for physical test for radio technician post from among 254 applications received.

Also, the recruitment cell found 588 candidates eligible for tests for the post of deck handler. The cell was planning to start physical endurance tests from November 4, said an official.

The Chief Minister’s Office said a file was sent to the Lt Governor addressing all the concerns raised by her on Friday. “The software firm selected for the digital tests did not turn up citing COVID-19 situation. So we have decided to go ahead with the recruitment process manually with NIC team extending support,” an official told The Hindu.

The recruitment process for jail warder posts was conducted manually with the support of NIC. The Chief Minister had in his clarification stated that a team of senior officials could be appointed to monitor the manual physical tests for the constabulary and other posts, the official said.

“We don't want any delay in conducting the exam as hundreds of students were preparing for the examination for the last several months. Further delay, will create anxiety and affect the morale of the candidates,” Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy told The Hindu.