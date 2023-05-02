ADVERTISEMENT

Police recruit dies after collapsing during training, in Puducherry

May 02, 2023 12:39 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The 26-year-old, A. Vijay, was part of a batch of 390 newly-recruited constables; he collapsed on Saturday just after completing his weekend training exercises and died in hospital on Monday night

The Hindu Bureau

A. Vijay, 26, died in Puducherry on Monday night | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A newly-recruited police constable in Puducherry died on Monday night, while undergoing treatment at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) where he was admitted after he collapsed during his training session at the Police Training School, Gorimedu.

A. Vijay, 26, a resident of Sooramangalampet was part of a batch of 390 newly-recruited constables, undergoing training at the PTS grounds. As part of the training module prepared by the Bureau of Police Research and Development, the trainees are supposed to run for a stretch of 10 km every weekend. On Saturday, Vijay collapsed while entering the ground near the wireless wing unit, after almost successfully completing his weekend running exercise. A doctor who was on his morning walk gave Vijay first aid and immediately took him to JIPMER.  

According to a senior police officer, doctors treated him at the emergency unit of the hospital. As per the information given by the doctors, his vital parameters were normal during admission, though he had breathing problems. The doctors also took a CT scan and angiogram, the reports of which were normal. 

Vijay was place on ventilator support after his condition started deteriorating early on Monday morning. He was declared dead at night. “The cause of death will be ascertained after a post-mortem, but doctors suspect that changes in his body condition due to the hot weather could have led to his collapse,” the official said. 

Vijay’s 12-month long training regimen was supposed to end this month, and he was due to get his posting by next month, the officer said. 

