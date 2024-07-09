ADVERTISEMENT

Police, Pondicherry university sign agreement for mutual collaboration

Updated - July 09, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Published - July 09, 2024 07:05 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The Puducherry police and the Pondicherry University signing the agreement on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Pondicherry University and the Puducherry police have entered into an agreement for mutual collaboration in enhancement of professional capabilities of the police force and the students.

The Director General of Police, B. Srinivas, and Registrar of the varsity, Rajneesh Bhutani, signed the deal on Monday to take up various works for mutual benefit. Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor K. Tharnikkarasu and Inspector General of Police Ajit Kumar Singla were present.

A release said that, as per the agreement, students and research scholars of the varsity would make use of the opportunity provided by the police to develop applications for data mining, traffic management and other related subjects. They would also be provided internship programmes. On its part, the university would extend assistance to police personnel for enhancing their skills.

The Police Department had already entered into an understanding with the Rashtriya Raksha University for providing diploma courses to students, and with the Puducherry Technological University for technical and research collaboration, the release added.

