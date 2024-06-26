Police organise drug awareness programmes

The territorial police organised various events to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse in Puducherry on Wednesday.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy administered a pledge to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs to school students at an event held on Beach Road. The students took out a rally from Anna Thidal to the Beach Road.

Mr Rangasamy in his brief address urged the student community to inculcate good habits. Drugs will have a far reaching impact on physical and mental health. It will destroy the personal well-being and hamper nation’s development, he said.

Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan, Director General of Police B. Srinivas, Inspector General of Police Ajit Kumar Singla and Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya participated in the event on Beach Road.

Drug awareness programmes were also held at the Chief Secretariat and Police Headquarters. Chief Secretary Sharat Chauhan administered a pledge against drug abuse to government officers at the Chief Secretariat.

