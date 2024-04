April 29, 2024 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Puducherry police on Monday conducted an awareness programme involving college students at Anna Square here to create awareness on drug and substance abuse and its negative fallout on the individual.

According to a police officer, the aim of the programme is to empower students to say no to drugs and create awareness of substance abuse by helping them channel their energies into creative pursuits. Police personnel attached to stations in the East Sub-Division participated in the programme.