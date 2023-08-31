ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers who led investigation into Bahour rape case felicitated in Puducherry

August 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence felicitating officers who were a part of the team that probed the Bahour rape case. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Police Department on Wednesday organised an event at its headquarters to felicitate officers who successfully led the investigation into the Bahour rape case.

Policemen attached to the Bahour Police Station, Special Task Force and the Cyber Wing were felicitated by Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence, Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

Based on a complaint filed by a woman, the Bahour police had registered a case of rape in January 2022. The accused, Silambarasan, was arrested in a short span of time and a charge sheet was filed in June 2023. On Tuesday, a local court sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment. At the event, Mr. Yadav handed over appreciation letters to 21 officers who were part of the investigation team.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US