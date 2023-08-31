HamberMenu
Police officers who led investigation into Bahour rape case felicitated in Puducherry

August 31, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence felicitating officers who were a part of the team that probed the Bahour rape case.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence felicitating officers who were a part of the team that probed the Bahour rape case. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The Police Department on Wednesday organised an event at its headquarters to felicitate officers who successfully led the investigation into the Bahour rape case.

Policemen attached to the Bahour Police Station, Special Task Force and the Cyber Wing were felicitated by Senior Superintendent of Police, Crime and Intelligence, Brijendra Kumar Yadav.

Based on a complaint filed by a woman, the Bahour police had registered a case of rape in January 2022. The accused, Silambarasan, was arrested in a short span of time and a charge sheet was filed in June 2023. On Tuesday, a local court sentenced the accused to 10 years imprisonment. At the event, Mr. Yadav handed over appreciation letters to 21 officers who were part of the investigation team.

