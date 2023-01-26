ADVERTISEMENT

Police officers honoured with medals for meritorious services

January 26, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Tamilisai Soundararajan presented Chief Minister’s and Education Minister’s trophy for outstanding performance in school final examinations to heads of 30 schools.

The Hindu Bureau

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, honoured police officers, teachers, government officers and students for their meritorious service on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations on Beach Road in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday honoured police officers, heads of government schools and students for their meritorious services.

She gave away medals and awards to meritorious personnel after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations on the Beach Road.

Dr. Tamilisai gave away the President’s police medal for meritorious service to Inspector of Police P. Ragupathy, Sub Inspectors R. Rajan, J. Thamizharasan and for excellent service to Sub Inspector of Police (retired) D. Boopathy.

She also gave away Union Home Minister’s police medal for exemplary work in police investigation to Inspector of Police A. Kannan. The Lt. Governor’s police medal for exemplary service was given to Inspector of Police B. Viswanathan.

The Lt. Governor also presented Chief Minister’s and Education Minister’s trophy for outstanding performance in school final examinations to heads of 30 schools.

She also presented Arch Bishop of Puducherry and Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Rolling Trophy to best performing schools in higher secondary examinations. Heads of 34 institutions received the award from Lt. Governor.

CONNECT WITH US