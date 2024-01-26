Police officers honoured with medals for meritorious service

January 26, 2024 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday honoured police officers, heads of government schools, and students for their meritorious services.

She gave away medals and awards to meritorious personnel after unfurling the national flag at the Republic Day celebrations on the Beach Road.

Ms. Tamilisai gave away the President’s police medal for meritorious service to Superintendent of Police B. Balachandiran, Sub-Inspector of Police A. Anbazhagan and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police Krishnaraj Kothandapani.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also gave away the Union Home Minister’s police medal for exemplary work in police investigation to Sub-Inspector of Police R. Rajan. The Lt. Governor’s police medal for meritorious service was given to Superintendent of Police Rachna Singh, Sub-Inspector of Police S. Santhappan and Special Grade Head Constable N.S. Manikandan.

The Lt. Governor also presented the Chief Minister’s and Education Minister’s trophy for outstanding performance in school final examinations to heads of 20 schools.

She also presented Arch Bishop of Puducherry and Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor Rolling Trophy to the best performing schools in higher secondary examinations. Heads of 32 institutions received the award from Lt. Governor.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.