Police officers given new postings

February 01, 2024 11:53 pm | Updated 11:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The government has given new postings to five police officers in the rank of Superintendent of Police in Puducherry.

As per an order issued by Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma (who was relieved on Wednesday from Puducherry administration following his transfer), Selvam N. will by the SP for Traffic (North-East) and K. L. Viravallabane will be the SP for North Sub-Division.

Maran C. has been posted as SP Food Cell and Rachna Singh as Commandant of Pondicherry Armed Police. Rajasankar Vellat will be the SP for Home Guards, the order said.

In another order, four inspectors have been given Current Duty Charge (CDC) of the post of SPs.

Accordingly, R. Ragunayagam has been transferred and posted as SP, Special Branch and R. Bakthavathsalan will be the SP of South Sub-Division. G. Saravanan and U. Rajasekaran will be SP Mahe Sub Division and SP Yanam Sub-Division, respectively.

