November 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An Assistant Sub Inspector attached to Sigma Security, was found dead at his residence on Thursday night. The deceased, P. K Prasanth, was 52 years old .

Police suspect he ended his life due to personal issues.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416. and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.

