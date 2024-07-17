ADVERTISEMENT

Police, NIT sign agreement for mutual cooperation

Published - July 17, 2024 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police B Srinivas and Director of NIT, Karaikal signing an agreement for mutual cooperation in Puducherry.

The Police Department and NIT-Karaikal have signed an agreement to open each other’s facilities for the mutual benefit of students and police personnel.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas and Director of NIT, M. M Ghangrekar signed an agreement in Puducherry on Tuesday for mutual cooperation. A release here said the police department would provide access to students for internship programmes. The students and research scholars would be issued certificates for their internship with police.

The NIT would open opportunities for police personnel to engage with the institute for research, innovation and technological advancements. The department has already entered into an agreement with Rashtriya Raksha University for providing diploma in political science to police recruits and engage in other capacity building programmes for police personnel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US