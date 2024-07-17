Police, NIT sign agreement for mutual cooperation

The Police Department and NIT-Karaikal have signed an agreement to open each other’s facilities for the mutual benefit of students and police personnel.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas and Director of NIT, M. M Ghangrekar signed an agreement in Puducherry on Tuesday for mutual cooperation. A release here said the police department would provide access to students for internship programmes. The students and research scholars would be issued certificates for their internship with police.

The NIT would open opportunities for police personnel to engage with the institute for research, innovation and technological advancements. The department has already entered into an agreement with Rashtriya Raksha University for providing diploma in political science to police recruits and engage in other capacity building programmes for police personnel.