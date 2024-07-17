GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police, NIT sign agreement for mutual cooperation

Published - July 17, 2024 11:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police B Srinivas and Director of NIT, Karaikal signing an agreement for mutual cooperation in Puducherry.

Director General of Police B Srinivas and Director of NIT, Karaikal signing an agreement for mutual cooperation in Puducherry.

The Police Department and NIT-Karaikal have signed an agreement to open each other’s facilities for the mutual benefit of students and police personnel.

Director General of Police B. Srinivas and Director of NIT, M. M Ghangrekar signed an agreement in Puducherry on Tuesday for mutual cooperation. A release here said the police department would provide access to students for internship programmes. The students and research scholars would be issued certificates for their internship with police.

The NIT would open opportunities for police personnel to engage with the institute for research, innovation and technological advancements. The department has already entered into an agreement with Rashtriya Raksha University for providing diploma in political science to police recruits and engage in other capacity building programmes for police personnel.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.