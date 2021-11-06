Police moot joint inspection of cracker manufacturing units in Puducherry

Move to ascertain whether the units are adhering to all rules and regulations

Post-Deepavali celebrations, the Puducherry Police department has proposed periodic inspection of cracker manufacturing units along with officials of Revenue Department.

The department wanted the joint inspection to be done by including experts to ascertain if the cracker manufacturing units are adhering to the rules prescribed by the licencing authorities including, the nature and quantum of chemicals used. There are 14 licensed cracker manufacturing units in Puducherry, said a senior official of the Revenue department.

“We have asked for a periodic joint inspection of the cracker manufacturing units to ascertain whether the firms are following the rules and regulations. Though the incident in which two persons got killed in an explosion on Deepavali day at Kottakuppam has no direct link to the Union Territory, we are concerned, as a few criminal elements have used countrymade bombs in the recent past. So, we want to have a strict monitoring of the cracker manufacturing units and hence the sought the assistance of the Revenue department,” Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) R. Lokeshwaran told The Hindu.

The police have recommended the inclusion of experts so that scientific details could be collected to ascertain whether the manufacturing units are functioning as per rules and regulations, he said.

Stating that the law and order situation was well under control, the senior law enforcement officer said the Police department had mooted the introduction of a more stringent law on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act to prevent heinous crimes in the Union Territory. “The law is more stringent than our Goondas Act. The legislation will make it difficult for persons arrested under it to get bail for at least three years and will act as a deterrent for people indulging in organised criminal activities. Our proposal is with the Home Department for further course of action,” he said.