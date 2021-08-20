Puducherry

Police minority cell opened

The territorial police have decided to constitute a minority cell in the force to comply with the recommendations of the National Commission for Minorities.

The cell, having six police personnel, would function under the direct supervision of the SSP (Headquarters) and will have jurisdiction across the region. The cell would function in the office of Policing of Police (POP). Minorities could file complaints pertaining to the department with the cell, an order issued by R. Mohan Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Headquarters, said.


