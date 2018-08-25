Police manhandle woman protester

A woman who tried to stage a protest near Raj Nivas was dragged and bundled into an autorickshaw by the Grand Bazaar police on Friday.

Hemalata Prasad, a former inmate of Sri Aurobindo Ashram, arrived near the Raj Nivas, carrying placards and a few documents, to stage a protest seeking registration of cases against a few of the Ashram’s trustee members in connection with the suicide of three former inmates.

She was pushed aside and then dragged on the road by the women constabulary posted near the Raj Nivas. In a fury, Ms. Prasad, while being dragged, bit one of the women constables and in the melee, fell down. When she tried to speak to the media, the police snatched away her placards and documents.

She was then bundled into an autorickshaw and taken to the All-Women Police Station.

The police tried to prevent the media from shooting videos and photographs of the incident resulting in a minor altercation.

Inquiry under way

Assistant sub-inspector of police Chandrasekhar, who was on the spot, said she did not get prior permission to stage a protest.

Mohan Kumar, inspector of police, Grand Bazaar, said an inquiry was under way into the incident. She was only detained and after proper inquiry, an appropriate decision would be taken about her release, he added.