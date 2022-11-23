Police impose penalty for wrong side parking in Puducherry

November 23, 2022 12:49 am | Updated 12:49 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Following the decision to introduce one-side parking on Jawaharlal Nehru Street, Kosakadai Street, Rue Romain Rolland and Rue Suffren, the traffic police have started fining those violating the regulation.

The police have started imposing a fine of ₹200 on those parking on the wrong side and jumping the line system while parking in the marked areas.

Superintendent of Police, Traffic, C. Maran said 60-100 violators were being fined on Jawaharlal Nehru Street alone every day. Traffic had improved after the system came into force, he said, and it would be extended to other places in phases.

As a measure to streamline traffic in the town, the police introduced one-side parking in the four areas. Parking sides would change every six months.