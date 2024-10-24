Police hold meeting with traders

Puducherry police, on Thursday, held a meeting with traders to elicit their views before introducing a traffic management plan for managing crowd during shopping ahead of Deepavali festival.

The traders have asked police to impose regulations without causing inconvenience to shoppers especially on J. N Street and in the adjoining business areas. The police plan to deploy additional 200 personnel for traffic management in the town, starting Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyasundaram, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Superintendents of Police N. Selvam and Mohan Kumar attended the meeting.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.