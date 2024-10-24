ADVERTISEMENT

Police hold meeting with traders

Published - October 24, 2024 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Police on Thursday held a meeting with traders as part of traffic management during Deepavali festival in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry police, on Thursday, held a meeting with traders to elicit their views before introducing a traffic management plan for managing crowd during shopping ahead of Deepavali festival. 

The traders have asked police to impose regulations without causing inconvenience to shoppers especially on J. N Street and in the adjoining business areas. The police plan to deploy additional 200 personnel for traffic management in the town, starting Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyasundaram, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Superintendents of Police N. Selvam and Mohan Kumar attended the meeting. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US