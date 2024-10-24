GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police hold meeting with traders

Published - October 24, 2024 10:35 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Police on Thursday held a meeting with traders as part of traffic management during Deepavali festival in Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Puducherry police, on Thursday, held a meeting with traders to elicit their views before introducing a traffic management plan for managing crowd during shopping ahead of Deepavali festival. 

The traders have asked police to impose regulations without causing inconvenience to shoppers especially on J. N Street and in the adjoining business areas. The police plan to deploy additional 200 personnel for traffic management in the town, starting Friday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathiyasundaram, Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Praveen Kumar Tripathi, Superintendents of Police N. Selvam and Mohan Kumar attended the meeting. 

