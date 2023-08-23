HamberMenu
Police headquarters will be reconstructed without altering its heritage character, says Home Minister

Home Minister A. Namassivayam chairs high-level meeting at the Headquarters to discuss the reconstruction of the building; Government decides to take up the work after an assessment by the PWD found the centuries-old building structurally unsafe, says official

August 23, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The government has decided to reconstruct the century-old building housing the Police Headquarters in Puducherry at a cost of ₹9 crore. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

The government has decided to reconstruct the Police Headquarters at a cost of around ₹9 crore. The building, which houses the office of Director General of Police and other senior officials, would be reconstructed without altering its heritage character.

Home Minister A. Namassivayam chaired a high-level meeting at the Police Headquarters on Tuesday to discuss the reconstruction of the building. “We have taken an in-principle decision to reconstruct the building by retaining its heritage character. The modalities will be worked out later,” he told reporters.

DGP B. Srinivas and senior officials, including those from the Public Works Department were present. The meeting has decided to take up the civil works in two-phases, said an official. The government has decided to take up the work after an assessment by the PWD found the centuries-old building structurally unsafe, the official said.

“No decision has been taken on the method that should be adopted. One view was to demolish a portion while reconstructing the other side. But some objected to any demolition activity as it is a heritage structure. Also, a decision has to be taken on accommodating the offices of DGP and other senior officers while the reconstruction work is on,” the official said.

