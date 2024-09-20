Police Headquarters complex to get a makeover

Work on the much awaited restoration of the Police Headquarters complex, a Grade II B heritage structure, comprising the office of the Director General of Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police is expected to begin shortly. As the administrative and expenditure sanction for the restoration of the buildings has been obtained, officials are keen on commencing the work. The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) is the architectural consultant while Puducherry Technological University (PTU) is the structural consultant.

The restoration work will be taken up by the Public Works Department at a cost of ₹7.85 crore. According to A. Arul, senior architect of INTACH, “The work on both buildings will be taken up simultaneously. The work includes plastering of ceiling and walls, replacement of the wooden rafters and beams on the first floor of the DGP office and the SSP office. The ground floor height of the DGP office will also be raised by one feet. The ground floor and the first floor of the two buildings and the verandah will be laid with Kota stones while pressed clay tiles and lime concrete would be used for the terrace. The roof will be restored with ‘Madras Terrace’, an architectural style popular in the city during the early 19th century.”

Official source said the Police department was in the process of identifying a suitable location to relocate the offices to facilitate the restoration of the Police headquarters. The PWD has already initiated the process of inviting tenders and the work is expected to begin shortly.

Heritage conservationists who had been drawing attention over the dilapidated condition of the structure over the last few years had been seeking urgent measures to restore the building to its past glory. The landmark building, constructed in the 1790s, is believed to have served as the Barracks and is said to be one of the oldest remaining military buildings dating back to the French period in the Indian subcontinent.

While the building in the centre of the complex, also built in the 1790s, serves as the office and residence of the Director-General of Police, the building in the southern side has been renovated and it houses meeting rooms and the Police Museum. However, the building on the northern side remained unoccupied because of a serious structural distress. The iconic structure had developed huge cracks and the building remains partially hidden, thanks to the thick vegetation that has taken over the building.

“The unchecked growth of vegetation on all sides had created deep fissures and led to water seepage. The cracks, if left unchecked, would penetrate the foundation, leading to the loss of strength and stability of the structure. This is also one of the major reasons for structural distress on the roof and the wall located on the western side of the complex,” an official said. “Over the years, the northernmost part of the complex has undergone several changes. The wooden rafters on the roof have been replaced with steel and precast concrete rafters, resulting in serious damage. The window grills and door fixtures have also undergone serious corrosion. Vegetation growth had become rampant on all sides of the building and this has become one of the major causes of deterioration of the structure,” the official added.

An expert team, which inspected the structure a few years ago, had recommended to the government to ascertain the foundation’s strength and the condition of the walls before commencing renovation. The window grills should be replaced, and the vegetation should be removed, and regular maintenance should be ensured, the team had said in its report.

Historical significance

The complex evolved in three phases. The main building was constructed between 1788 and 1790 as the warehouse of the third French East Indian Company, which ceased activities in 1793. The complex was purchased by the local government in 1821 and used as the government warehouse in Puducherry.

In 1857, the place was taken over by the military department to serve as the Barracks. Governor D’Ubraye decided to station a company of the 4th regiment of the Naval infantry at Puducherry by making suitable changes and extensions to the buildings. The building complex occupies an entire block in the administrative quarter and is said to be the oldest military building dating back to the French period, according to Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage.

