Police Department, Puducherry Technological University sign deal for mutual collaboration

March 15, 2024 10:41 am | Updated 10:41 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The MoU will entail the police training university students on law enforcement and cybercrime, while the university will help the police department with software and app development

The Hindu Bureau

Director-General of Police B. Srinivas and Dean of Puducherry Technological University R. Sundaramoorthy signing the MoU in the presence of Vice Chancellor of the University S. Mohan on Thursday, March 14, 2023 | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Puducherry Police and Puducherry Technological University have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mutual collaboration in various fields.

The MoU was signed by Director-General of Police, B. Srinivas and Dean of PTU R. Sundaramoorthy in the presence of the Vice Chancellor of the University, S. Mohan, on Thursday, March 14, 2023.

As a follow-up of the agreement, the territorial police will provide a platform to the students and faculty of the University to carry out research and intern with the department. The police would also conduct workshops to familiarise the students with the latest trends in law enforcement and cybercrime. Students would be exposed to various facets of technology, its use and integration for crime detection and surveillance. The role of CCTV and data analytics in law enforcement and crime analysis would be taught to the students, a release from the police said.

In turn, PTU would provide technical support required for the police in software development and in introduction of apps useful for law enforcement and traffic management. A joint committee would be constituted to formulate a framework to take up different projects, the release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Srinivas said people have benefitted from mutual collaboration between police and academic institutions. He cited the mutual collaborations between the police in Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand with Indian Institutes of Technology.

Mr. Mohan, in his address, said the association would help in the fields of data mining, traffic management, cyber forensic and other related subjects. He urged the students to utilise this opportunity to enhance their skills.

