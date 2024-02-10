ADVERTISEMENT

Police Department launches e-Complaint Box

February 10, 2024 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The e-Complaint Box, a software developed by the Puducherry Technological University, was launched during a function held at the Police Headquarters here on Friday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a bid to improve efficiency of the grievance redressal mechanism, the Police Department has launched a software for the e-filing of complaints.

The software, e-Complaint Box (E-Pughaar Petty), developed by the Puducherry Technological University, would help senior police officers monitor the status of the complaints received.

“The e-Complaint Box is imperative to redress the grievances of the public. Grievances registered will be acknowledged with a unique reference number for future correspondence. Once registered, the grievance will be addressed by the respective Station House Officers/Investigating Officers, while the senior officers monitor the progress of the complaint. The importance of the software is that it empowers the public in the redressal of grievances, and also helps the supervising officers monitor the responsiveness of police stations,” a release from the Department said.

The University developed the software based on a request made by the Department. It was developed by V. Madeshvaradhan, E. Moginder, and K. Kamesh Kumar, all B. Tech final-year students. The University is also in the process of developing another software to monitor the beat system of police, the release said.

The e-Complaint Box was launched at a function held at the Police Headquarters on Friday. Director General of Police B. Srinivas, Senior Superintendent of Police Narra Chaitanya, Vice Chancellor of the University S. Mohan, and Associate Dean (Academic Courses) K. Jayanthi were present.

