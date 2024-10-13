ADVERTISEMENT

Police launch crackdown on liquor consumption in public spaces

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

The police have conducted checks on isolated spots falling under the jurisdiction of Mettupalayam police station.

The police department has launched a crackdown on consumption of liquor in public spaces, especially around the premises of retail outlets.

According to the police, teams have conducted checks on isolated spots and history-sheeters under the jurisdiction of Mettupalayam police station.

The police is also conducting a drive against eve-teasing involving deployment of women police constables in mufti at bus terminus and other vantage locations under the Orleanpet station limits. Beat policing has also been strengthened on the grounds of the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Several cases have been booked under sections of Pondicherry Police Act over the last three days.

The crackdown will continue across the city, police said.

