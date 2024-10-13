Police launch crackdown on liquor consumption in public spaces

The police department has launched a crackdown on consumption of liquor in public spaces, especially around the premises of retail outlets.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, teams have conducted checks on isolated spots and history-sheeters under the jurisdiction of Mettupalayam police station.

The police is also conducting a drive against eve-teasing involving deployment of women police constables in mufti at bus terminus and other vantage locations under the Orleanpet station limits. Beat policing has also been strengthened on the grounds of the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Several cases have been booked under sections of Pondicherry Police Act over the last three days.

The crackdown will continue across the city, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.