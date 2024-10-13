GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police launch crackdown on liquor consumption in public spaces

Updated - October 13, 2024 11:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The police have conducted checks on isolated spots falling under the jurisdiction of Mettupalayam police station.

The police have conducted checks on isolated spots falling under the jurisdiction of Mettupalayam police station.

The police department has launched a crackdown on consumption of liquor in public spaces, especially around the premises of retail outlets.

According to the police, teams have conducted checks on isolated spots and history-sheeters under the jurisdiction of Mettupalayam police station.

The police is also conducting a drive against eve-teasing involving deployment of women police constables in mufti at bus terminus and other vantage locations under the Orleanpet station limits. Beat policing has also been strengthened on the grounds of the Tagore Government Arts and Science College.

Several cases have been booked under sections of Pondicherry Police Act over the last three days.

The crackdown will continue across the city, police said.

Published - October 13, 2024 11:02 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.