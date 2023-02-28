ADVERTISEMENT

Police constable recruitment to begin in Puducherry on March 13

February 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the recruitment of about 253 more personnel, the strength of police constabulary will go up to over 4,000, says IGP

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police V.J. Chandran | Photo Credit: M. SAMRAJ

The process to recruit 253 police constables in Puducherry will commence on March 13, Inspector General of Police V.J. Chandran said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters, he said the physical tests for the candidates would start on March 13 at the Police Training School. Bio metric device would be used for the physical tests, he added.

As many as 14,045 persons have applied online for the constable post. The process to recruit around 60 sub inspectors has been put on hold, he added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the recruitment of about 253 more personnel, the strength of police constabulary would go up to over 4,000. The government had also initiated steps to recruit 500 more Home Guards in the coming months, he added. The IGP also distributed e-challan machine to traffic police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US