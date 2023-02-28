Police constable recruitment to begin in Puducherry on March 13

February 28, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The process to recruit 253 police constables in Puducherry will commence on March 13, Inspector General of Police V.J. Chandran said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters, he said the physical tests for the candidates would start on March 13 at the Police Training School. Bio metric device would be used for the physical tests, he added.

As many as 14,045 persons have applied online for the constable post. The process to recruit around 60 sub inspectors has been put on hold, he added.

With the recruitment of about 253 more personnel, the strength of police constabulary would go up to over 4,000. The government had also initiated steps to recruit 500 more Home Guards in the coming months, he added. The IGP also distributed e-challan machine to traffic police.