Puducherry

Police constable found dead in Villupuram

The 26-year-old’s body was found in the Karai reserve forest on Monday night

A police constable attached to the Ginjee Town Police was found dead in the Karai reserve forest on Monday night.

Police said K. Saravanan, 26, was on duty on Monday and left for home in the evening. At around 9 p.m. he informed his family members and friends that he wanted to end his life. By the time police and his relatives could reach the spot he was found dead.

He was a resident of Nadunellimala in the district and was living with his parents.

Police suspect personal issues could have driven him to take the extreme step.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.

