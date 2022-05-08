Police conduct searches at houses of history-sheeters in Puducherry

Move follows recovery of 5 country-made bombs from a gang at Karamanikuppam

The Puducherry police on Saturday conducted searches at the houses of history-sheeters as part of a crackdown against crime in the city. As many as nine rowdies were detained and let off after the police took an undertaking from them. The action comes in the wake of the police recovering five country-made bombs from a gang at Karamanikuppam a few days ago.

Following directions from Senior Superintendent of Police (Law and Order) Deepika, a team of two Inspectors, accompanied by 20 police personnel, covered different locations in the city and carried out searches in the houses of history-sheeters. The police searched the houses of 16 of them on Saturday in Aatupatti and Rodiyarpet for weapons.

Police sources said such search operations were likely to be carried out in other parts of the city also. Nine rowdies were summoned by the police to the Orleanpet station. The SSP warned them of stern action under the Goondas Act if they indulged in anti-social activities. They were also cautioned against leaving the city without informing the jurisdictional police.