Police conduct searches at houses of 150 history-sheeters in Puducherry

April 26, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The police on Friday secured 39 persons for interrogation and registered two cases under the Arms Act and another one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The raid was conducted early morning in several parts of Puducherry as part of the crackdown on habitual offenders.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya said in a release that the searches were conducted in all the sub-divisions of Puducherry as part of Operation Trishul, a special initiative of the territorial police launched in 2021 to reduce crime rate.

“On Friday, the police checked the dwelling places of 150 history- sheeters. We secured 39 persons, booked two under Arms Act and one under NDPS case. Preventive cases were registered against 31 persons. We have also executed one-non bailable warrant. The operations by the police were part of efforts to make the territory rowdy and ganja free,” he said.

The police would invoke Goondas Act and provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act against anti social elements.

Superintendents of Police, Inspectors and officers attached to the Anti-Rowdy Squad participated in the raid, he said.

