Police Commemoration Day observed

Home Minister A. Namassivayam paying homage to deceased police personnel on the occasion of Martyrs Day in Puducherry on Friday. | Photo Credit: S.S.KUMAR

The territorial police on Friday joined the rest of their colleagues in the country to pay respects to police personnel who died in the line of duty on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day

The day is observed annually to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs area near Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

Led by Home Minister A. Namassivayam, the officers of different ranks paid their respects to the deceased men at a function held in the Police Training School, Gorimedu.

Additional Director General of Police Anand Mohan said around 271 policemen died while on duty from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 in the country. Around 10 policemen died while serving the Union Territory during the period, he said. AINRC legislator A.K. D. Arumugham and Inspector General of Police V. J. Chandran were among those who attended the function.