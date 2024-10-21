Police Commemoration Day observed in Puducherry

The Puducherry police on Monday joined their counterparts in the rest of the country to pay homage to police personnel, who died in the line of duty, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The day is observed across the country on October 21 to pay respects to the 10 policemen who were killed by Chinese troops in an ambush at Hot Springs in Ladakh on this day in the year 1959.

At a programme organised by the Puducherry police at Gorimedu, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Director-General of Police Shalini Singh, senior police officers, heads of defence establishments and retired officers paid tributes to the personnel.

Mr. Rangasamy and others laid wreaths on the memorial column, as a mark of respect to the policemen who were killed in action or died in harness.