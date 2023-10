October 21, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Home Minister A. Namassivayam, Director-General of Police B. Srinivas, senior police officers, heads of defence establishments and retired officers paid tributes to police personnel who died during service on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day at Police Training School on Saturday. The Chief Minister and others laid wreath on the memorial column as a mark of respect to the policemen who were killed in action or died in harness.