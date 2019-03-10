Police book cases against 21 students

The Lawspet police have booked cases against 21 students of the government-run Tagore Arts College following a clash between two groups of students on the premises on Friday.

Teachers protest

Teachers in the college staged a dharna after an assistant professor was attacked with a brick when he tried to pacify the two groups.

The police said the students damaged the tube lights and ceiling fans and threw stones at each other. They hurled abuses against each other too.

In the melee, Sampath Kumar, the assistant professor, was hit on his chest with a brick when he tried to calm down the two groups, the police said.

The police have registered a case against 21 students belonging to the English, Economics and Commerce departments of the college under Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 448 (punishment for house trespass), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 (b) (sings, recites or utters any obscene song, ballad or word near any public place), 427 (mischief causing damage), 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation) and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Properties Act read with 149 of IPC.