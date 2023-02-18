ADVERTISEMENT

Police asked to strengthen patrolling in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate

February 18, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Action follows a representation submitted by special invitee of BJP A. V. Veeraragavan citing an article that appeared in The Hindu last month

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Director of Directorate of Industries and Commerce V. Mohan Kumar directs the Station House Officer of D-Nagar Police Station to initiate action to prevent illegal activities in the estate. | Photo Credit: S. S. KUMAR

Deputy Director of Directorate of Industries and Commerce V. Mohan Kumar has directed the Station House Officer of D-Nagar Police Station to strengthen police patrolling in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate.

In a letter to the SHO on February 15, Mr. Kumar has directed necessary action to be initiated to prevent illegal activities in the estate. He had directed the police to prevent loitering of miscreants on the premises.

He gave the direction after special invitee of BJP A. V. Veeraragavan submitted a representation citing an article titled ‘Safety of workers at stake due to absence of streetlights in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate,’ that appeared in The Hindu last month.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US