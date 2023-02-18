Police asked to strengthen patrolling in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate

February 18, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Deputy Director of Directorate of Industries and Commerce V. Mohan Kumar has directed the Station House Officer of D-Nagar Police Station to strengthen police patrolling in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate.

In a letter to the SHO on February 15, Mr. Kumar has directed necessary action to be initiated to prevent illegal activities in the estate. He had directed the police to prevent loitering of miscreants on the premises.

He gave the direction after special invitee of BJP A. V. Veeraragavan submitted a representation citing an article titled ‘Safety of workers at stake due to absence of streetlights in Thattanchavady Industrial Estate,’ that appeared in The Hindu last month.