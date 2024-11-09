ADVERTISEMENT

Police arrest six persons, execute three non-bailable warrants during surprise raid in Puducherry

Published - November 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Security proceedings were initiated against 46 persons for likelihood of breach of public safety during operation Trishul, a special drive against anti-social elements in Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau

Around 250 police personnel were deployed in several areas of Puducherry on Saturday morning to check the activities of anti-social elements, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Puducherry police on Saturday arrested six persons, executed three long pending non-bailable warrants and initiated security proceedings against 46 persons, under the provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as part of operation Trishul, a special drive against anti-social elements.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan in a release said around 250 police personnel were deployed in several areas of Puducherry on Saturday morning to check the activities of anti-social elements. Searches were conducted at the houses of 260 history-sheeters during the surprise raid, the release said.

Five persons were arrested under provisions of Arms Act, another person under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possession of ganja and three non-bailable warrants executed. Security proceedings were initiated against 46 persons for likelihood of breach of public safety during the drive. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathyiasundaram supervised the operations, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US