Police arrest six persons, execute three non-bailable warrants during surprise raid in Puducherry

Puducherry police on Saturday arrested six persons, executed three long pending non-bailable warrants and initiated security proceedings against 46 persons, under the provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as part of operation Trishul, a special drive against anti-social elements.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan in a release said around 250 police personnel were deployed in several areas of Puducherry on Saturday morning to check the activities of anti-social elements. Searches were conducted at the houses of 260 history-sheeters during the surprise raid, the release said.

Five persons were arrested under provisions of Arms Act, another person under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possession of ganja and three non-bailable warrants executed. Security proceedings were initiated against 46 persons for likelihood of breach of public safety during the drive. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathyiasundaram supervised the operations, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.