Police arrest six persons, execute three non-bailable warrants during surprise raid in Puducherry

Security proceedings were initiated against 46 persons for likelihood of breach of public safety during operation Trishul, a special drive against anti-social elements in Puducherry

Published - November 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Around 250 police personnel were deployed in several areas of Puducherry on Saturday morning to check the activities of anti-social elements, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan

Around 250 police personnel were deployed in several areas of Puducherry on Saturday morning to check the activities of anti-social elements, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Puducherry police on Saturday arrested six persons, executed three long pending non-bailable warrants and initiated security proceedings against 46 persons, under the provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita as part of operation Trishul, a special drive against anti-social elements.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, R. Kalaivanan in a release said around 250 police personnel were deployed in several areas of Puducherry on Saturday morning to check the activities of anti-social elements. Searches were conducted at the houses of 260 history-sheeters during the surprise raid, the release said.

Five persons were arrested under provisions of Arms Act, another person under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for possession of ganja and three non-bailable warrants executed. Security proceedings were initiated against 46 persons for likelihood of breach of public safety during the drive. Deputy Inspector General of Police Sathyiasundaram supervised the operations, the release said.

Published - November 09, 2024 08:03 pm IST

