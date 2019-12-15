Police arrest 36 agents for selling lottery tickets in Cuddalore

Continuing the crackdown on illegal lottery agents in Tamil Nadu, the police have arrested 36 persons in the last two days for sale of lottery in Cuddalore.

Cuddalore Superintendent of Police Sree Abhinav told reporters that cases were booked against the arrested in various parts of the district under Section 5 and 7 of Tamil Nadu Lotteries (Regulation) Act and Sections of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

As many as 323 cases were registered in connection with sale of banned lottery this year alone, he said.

Recalling the arrest of lottery agent Saravanan in Chidambaram early this month, Mr. Abhinav said a person could be booked under the Goondas Act if he was found repeatedly indulging in selling a banned item. Instructions had been given to clamp down on lottery agents . The Delta Team had been asked to nab culprits across the district, including rural areas, said.

A goldsmith, his wife and three children in Villupuram were found dead on Friday after the family was caught in a debt trap caused by his addiction to lottery.