Police officials hold discussion with fish traders and vendors

September 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya on Saturday held discussion with fish traders and vendors in connection with the shifting of wholesale fish market from J. N Street to the Modern Hygienic Market on ECR. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of police personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya on Saturday held discussion with fish traders and vendors as part of the efforts to shift the wholesale fish market from J. N Street to the Modern Hygienic Market on ECR. The High Court had directed the police to strictly implement its order to shift the wholesale market to the one on ECR.

The District Collector had also issued an order under Section 133 Cr P.C banning wholesale trading of fish in the Goubert Market on J. N Street.

CONNECT WITH US