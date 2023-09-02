HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Police officials hold discussion with fish traders and vendors

September 02, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya on Saturday held discussion with fish traders and vendors in connection with the shifting of wholesale fish market from J. N Street to the Modern Hygienic Market on ECR.

Police personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya on Saturday held discussion with fish traders and vendors in connection with the shifting of wholesale fish market from J. N Street to the Modern Hygienic Market on ECR. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A team of police personnel, led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Law and Order, Narra Chaitanya on Saturday held discussion with fish traders and vendors as part of the efforts to shift the wholesale fish market from J. N Street to the Modern Hygienic Market on ECR. The High Court had directed the police to strictly implement its order to shift the wholesale market to the one on ECR.

The District Collector had also issued an order under Section 133 Cr P.C banning wholesale trading of fish in the Goubert Market on J. N Street.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.