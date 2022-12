December 08, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The workers of Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday staged a protest near Marappalam to highlight the dilapidated condition of roads in the town and suburban areas. Party workers filled potholes with mud as a mark of protest. They raised slogans against the government for their apathy in repairing the damaged roads in the Union Territory.