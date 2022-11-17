PMK workers stage protest demanding MBC reservation in recruitment drive

November 17, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

With the protesters attempting to jump into the Assembly complex, the police pacified them and took them back to the Immaculate Church area where the PMK cadre courted arrest

The Hindu Bureau

PMK workers staging a protest demanding reservation for MBC in government jobs in Puducherry on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Workers of Pattali Makkal Katchi on Thursday took out a march in the town demanding reservation for most Backward Communities (MBCs) in the recently launched recruitment drive by the territorial administration.

The protest, which started from Anna Statue, was stopped near the Immaculate Church. The workers, after breaking the police cordon and iron barricades, reached the main gate of the Assembly.

The protesting PMK workers, after breaking the police cordon and iron barricades, reached the main gate of the Assembly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

They shouted slogans against the government for not announcing reservation for MBC in the recruitment drive to fill vacancies in several departments. With fear of protesters jumping into the Assembly complex, police pacified the agitators and took them back to the Immaculate Church area where they courted arrest after a while. The protest was led by party convenor of Puducherry unit, Ganapathy.

Public affected

People who were travelling on Ambour Salai were at the receiving end of the protest. As they broke the police barricade and started running towards the Assembly complex, workers pushed motorbikes parked near the GH. Traffic went out of control as people started running on the Ambour Salai.

“Our bikes were pushed aside and they were running on the road. There was no police force to control the crowd. Adequate force should have been deployed to prevent such behaviour of the protesters,” said a resident.

