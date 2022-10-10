PMK will oppose ‘imposition’ of Hindi tooth and nail, says Anbumani

English has been the link language all along, and the Centre’s move to replace it with Hindi is a step in the wrong direction, says PMK leader

The Hindu Bureau VILLUPURAM
October 10, 2022 22:49 IST

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday warned the Centre against the imposition of Hindi in non-Hindi speaking States and said any such move would be opposed tooth and nail in the State.

Addressing journalists in Tindivanam, he said if students were invited to learn Hindi, his party would welcome it but any attempt to impose the language would invite serious protests. English has been the link language all along, and the Centre’s move to replace it with Hindi is a step in the wrong direction. It would draw more powerful agitation in the State than what was seen in the past, he said.

All States had their identities and language was the foremost identity. But the Centre has been trying to erase the State’s identity with that of its own. “We would never accept this and any such move would invite serious protests,” he said.

