PMK releases list for 9 seats in Union Territory

PUDUCHERRY

18 March 2021 01:57 IST

The Pattali Makkal Katchi has announced the candidates for nine Assembly constituencies after the seat-sharing talks with the National Democratic Alliance failed in the Union Territory.

The candidates are V. Venketeshan (Mannadipet constituency), P. Sivaraman (Ariyankuppam), A.G. Mathiyalakan (Mangalam), J. Kathiravel (Thattanchavady), I. Naraismhan (Laswpet), Ganapathy (Manaveli), Santhilian (Thirubuvanai), A. Vadivel (Indira Nagar) and E.Kaliyaperumal (Ossudu).

The party would contest 6 more seats in the Union Territory, PMK convener K. Dhanraj said.

