PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 18 March 2021 01:57 IST
PMK releases list for 9 seats in Union Territory
Updated: 18 March 2021 01:58 IST
The Pattali Makkal Katchi has announced the candidates for nine Assembly constituencies after the seat-sharing talks with the National Democratic Alliance failed in the Union Territory.
The candidates are V. Venketeshan (Mannadipet constituency), P. Sivaraman (Ariyankuppam), A.G. Mathiyalakan (Mangalam), J. Kathiravel (Thattanchavady), I. Naraismhan (Laswpet), Ganapathy (Manaveli), Santhilian (Thirubuvanai), A. Vadivel (Indira Nagar) and E.Kaliyaperumal (Ossudu).
The party would contest 6 more seats in the Union Territory, PMK convener K. Dhanraj said.
